George Michael died of natural causes

Image copyright PA Image caption It has taken 10 weeks for George Michael's cause of death to emerge

George Michael died as a result of heart disease, a coroner has confirmed.

The pop star suffered a dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, according to Darren Salter, senior coroner for Oxfordshire.

The singer died aged 53 on Christmas Day at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

Because there was a "natural cause of death", the coroner said there was no need for an inquest. Michael's funeral is not thought to have taken place yet.

The funeral had been put on hold while tests were carried out.

Thames Valley Police originally said his death was unexplained but not suspicious and an initial post-mortem examination was "inconclusive".

On Tuesday, the coroner said in a statement: "Inquires into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post-mortem report received.

"As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries.

"No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy."

According to the British Heart Foundation, dilated cardiomyopathya is a disease that causes the heart muscle to become stretched and thin and unable to pump blood around the body efficiently.

Myocarditis refers to inflammation of the heart muscle.

At the weekend, the singer's former partner Kenny Goss was quoted as saying: "I think his body just gave up."

He told The Sunday Mirror: "All these years, it was just weak."

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.