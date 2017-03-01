TV licence fee to rise to £147 in April, government announces

Image caption The licence fee was frozen at £145.50 in 2010

The UK's annual television licence fee is to rise to £147 from £145.50, the government has announced.

The increase, which will come into effect on 1 April, marks the the first rise in the licence fee since 2010.

At the time, the coalition government announced the fee would be frozen at £145.50 until 31 March 2017.

The licence fee covers all BBC services and contributes to the costs of rolling out broadband to the UK population.

It also helps to fund the Welsh Language TV channel S4C and local TV channels.

The Government is responsible for setting the level of the licence fee, and last year announced that it would rise in line with inflation for five years from 1 April 2017.

Image copyright PA Image caption The new fee will come into effect on 1 April

Licence fee payers will receive a payment plan or a reminder reflecting the new amount when their licence is next due for renewal, the BBC said in a statement.

Those buying or renewing a licence after 1 April will pay the new fee.

Those already buying a licence on an instalment scheme which started before 1 April will continue to make payments totalling £145.50 until their licence comes up for renewal.

The announcement comes two days after BBC director general Tony Hall ordered an investigation into reports TV licence fee collectors targeted vulnerable people, spurred on by an aggressive incentive scheme.

