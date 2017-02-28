'It's been a labour of love for me'

Having already narrated one of the world's best-selling book series in the form of Harry Potter, Stephen Fry has returned to the recording booth to take on another hugely popular series.

A Study in Scarlet was written by Arthur Conan Doyle in the 1890s, where he introduced the character of Detective Sherlock Holmes.

Conan Doyle's writings were later to become the most popular fictional detective series in the world, and Fry spoke to BBC News about the challenges he faced in narrating the four novels and 56 short stories.