Sandro Monetti believes the early 2018 Oscars favourite is Dunkirk.

LA journalist Sandro Monetti believes the early Oscars favourite for next year is Dunkirk.

One Direction's Harry Styles stars in the film, leading Monetti to suggest he could be nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

The journalist said: "He (Harry Styles) has gone in the acting route and so it will be very interesting to see if we'll get an acting nomination for that.

"The early favourite to be the La La Land of next year is Dunkirk."

Special effects supervisor Paul Corbould worked on the film and gave an insight into what Styles was like.

"I can't say too much but I think it's going to be a good movie...Harry (Styles) was amazing in it." said Corbould.

This clip is originally from 5 live's Oscars Preview on Sunday 26 February 2017.