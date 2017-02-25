Oscars 2017: Readying the red carpet
- 25 February 2017
The final preparations are being made on the red carpet ahead of the Academy Awards on Sunday.
A special structure has been built over Hollywood Boulevard to house the 275m (900ft) long red carpet, which will be graced by some of the world's biggest movie stars.
Life-size Oscar statues are waiting to be unveiled in the lobby of the Dolby Theatre, where the ceremony is held.
Work has been going on all week to prepare the red carpet and surrounding structure.
The street has been blocked off to traffic and there will be heavy security on Sunday.
Plastic sheeting has been protecting the carpet in recent days, and has now been rolled up.
The celebrity arrivals and ceremony will be broadcast to 225 countries, with more than 30 million people expected to watch in the US.
Scenery is waiting to be put into place outside the 3,300-seat venue.
The sun has been shining - although there is a chance of rain when the celebrities are due to walk down the red carpet, which is one reason why the elaborate overhead structure has been built.