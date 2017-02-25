Oscars 2017: Readying the red carpet

The final preparations are being made on the red carpet ahead of the Academy Awards on Sunday.

  • Red carpet BBC

    A special structure has been built over Hollywood Boulevard to house the 275m (900ft) long red carpet, which will be graced by some of the world's biggest movie stars.

  • Red carpet BBC

    Life-size Oscar statues are waiting to be unveiled in the lobby of the Dolby Theatre, where the ceremony is held.

  • Red carpet BBC

    Work has been going on all week to prepare the red carpet and surrounding structure.

  • Red carpet BBC

    The street has been blocked off to traffic and there will be heavy security on Sunday.

  • Red carpet BBC

    Plastic sheeting has been protecting the carpet in recent days, and has now been rolled up.

  • Red carpet BBC

    The celebrity arrivals and ceremony will be broadcast to 225 countries, with more than 30 million people expected to watch in the US.

  • Red carpet BBC

    Scenery is waiting to be put into place outside the 3,300-seat venue.

  • Red carpet BBC

    The sun has been shining - although there is a chance of rain when the celebrities are due to walk down the red carpet, which is one reason why the elaborate overhead structure has been built.

More on this story