SMTV: 6 things that MUST be in the anniversary special

Image copyright REX/Shutterstock Image caption The children's show first ran from 1998 to 2003

It's looking more and more likely that the SM:TV anniversary special is going to happen, with Cat Deeley now fully on board.

The ITV children's show that launched Ant and Dec's presenting career and represented a golden age of TV turns 20 next year.

The Geordie duo have mentioned a few times recently they're keen to bring the show back for a one-off special.

On ITV's Saturday Night Takeaway over the weekend, Ant and Dec brought Cat on stage with them during the series finale in Florida.

Image copyright ITV Image caption Cat Deeley joined Ant and Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway over the weekend

Ant asked her: "We reckon we should do a 20 year reunion next year, what do you reckon, up for it?"

"But would we be rubbish now?" asked Cat. Fair question.

"We were rubbish then," replied Dec. Fair answer.

Cat finally agreed: "Okay fine let's do it!"

Lovely. Now that this is all agreed and legally binding, here are six things that absolutely need to return along with the show.

1. The postman dance

Image copyright REX/Shutterstock

For anyone under the age of 18, we'd better put in a quick explainer here.

In the olden days, people didn't have smartphones. Most of them didn't text, email or use instant messaging.

They sent letters. Actual paper, handwritten, stamped, addressed, put in the postbox letters.

Every week, Ant, Dec and Cat would read out the weird and wonderful letters that had been sent in by viewers.

And most importantly, this segment kicked off with a dance routine to Please Mr Postman by The Carpenters.

We look forward to seeing whether they can still remember the moves.

2. C.H.U.M.S.

Image copyright REX/Shutterstock

What's your favourite sitcom of all time? You may well be thinking of The Big Bang Theory or How I Met Your Mother.

If so, you should be ashamed of yourself. ASHAMED. You clearly missed Chums - Ant, Dec and Cat's brilliant take on Friends.

This breakout segment of SM:TV may not have had Jennifer Aniston or Matthew Perry, but it did have "Me and Cat, alone in the flat".

In other words, Dec's ever-failing attempts to seduce his flatmate, Ross and Rachel style.

Could the return of SM:TV see Dec and Cat finally getting together? (Spoiler: No)

3. Wonky Donkey

Image copyright REX/Shutterstock

IT'S GOTTA RHYME.

*shakes fist*

4. CD:UK

As if presenting a Saturday morning kids show wasn't enough, Ant, Dec and Cat stayed on an extra hour after it ended to present a second show.

CD:UK was a live music show for the days when channels used to broadcast live music shows.

All the biggest pop acts could be seen singing (or miming) from 11:30 every Saturday morning.

We're talking S Club 7, Cleopatra, Steps, B*Witched, Atomic Kitten and so many more music legends.

It may be hard to track down some of them these days, so we'll accept Little Mix and Ed Sheeran in their place.

Having said that, CD:UK staple All Saints are still together, so please make sure your phone is switched on Shaznay.

5. Pokemon (or, more realistically, the Pokerap)

Image copyright PA

Reruns of Pokemon are not absolutely essential, so we're willing to compromise on this one.

The one thing that is totally non-negotiable, however, is the Pokerap.

Every week, before showing an episode of Pokemon, Ant & Dec would dress up as (very dodgy) rappers and spit some bars.

The only rules were the rap had to rhyme and include the names of several Pokemons.

Example lyric: "SM:TV is the place to be / if you wanna catch a Pikachu or Butterfree."

6. Eat My Goal and other brilliant features

Image copyright REX/Shutterstock

There are so many to mention here that we can't possibly do justice to them all.

Eat My Goal is obviously a classic.

And then there was Catch The Cockney, Challenge Ant, Sumo Wrestling (pictured), Fart Attack, The Beautiful Corrs, Splatoon, Pick Your Knows and The Vicar of Dribbley.

The brilliant thing about all of these is their titles alone, you could almost skip the actual games altogether.

Anthony McPartlin, Declan Donnelly and Cat Deeley, please do what is in the best interests of this nation and make sure the SM:TV reunion happens in 2018.

A version of this story was first published on 24 February 2017

