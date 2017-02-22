Brit Awards 2017: David Bowie dominates

Image copyright PA Image caption David Bowie had previously only won four Brit awards during his career

The nominations were a showcase for the diversity of British music, but in the end David Bowie dominated the 2017 Brit awards.

The star, who died last January, was awarded best British male and best British album, for his mournful swansong, Blackstar.

His victory meant that grime artists ended the night without any trophies, after a breakthrough year for the genre.

However, Skepta stole the show with a blazing performance of his single Shut Down.

South London MC Stormzy also joined Ed Sheeran on stage for a new version of his single Shape Of You; while Emeli Sande, the soul star who started out singing on tracks by Wiley and Chipmunk, won best British female.

Rag 'N' Bone man was the other big winner of the night taking home two awards - the critics choice award and best British breakthrough act.

Image copyright AP Image caption Rag 'N' Bone Man was 'nearly speechless' at his two Brit awards

Bowie's wins were a fitting tribute to one of Britain's most influential and groundbreaking musicians.

Collecting the best album prize, his son the film director Duncan Jones spoke about the star's enduring legacy.

"He's always been there supporting people who think they're a little bit weird or a little bit strange. He's ways been there for them.

"This award is for all the kooks and all the people who make the kooks," he said, referencing the song his father wrote for him as a child, from the Hunky Dory album.

As well as honouring Bowie, the Brits paid tribute to George Michael, who died on Christmas day.

His former Wham! bandmates Andrew Ridgeley, Pepsi and Shirlie, made an emotional speech, saying: "His beautiful voice will live on forever as a gift to us all."

Coldplay's Chris Martin then sang an understated but moving version of Michael's A Different Corner, duetting with a recording of the star's own voice.

Image copyright PA Image caption Coldplay's Chris Martin performed George Michael's A Different Corner

Little Mix kicked off the show, carried above their dancers' heads on sparkling thrones. The girl band later won their first ever Brit, best British single, for their anthemic pop song Shout Out To My Ex.

The X Factor graduates thanked each other on stage, hinting their success hadn't been without its downsides. "If it wasn't for our friendship, we wouldn't still be going," said Jade Thirlwall.

Katy Perry also put on a stunning performance of her new single Chained To The Rhythm, accompanied by two giant skeleton mannequins. One was wearing the red tie favoured by Donald Trump - echoing the song's lyrics, which tacitly address the political upheaval in the States.

Image copyright PA Image caption Little Mix opened the show with a silver themed performance

Other performances came from Emeli Sande and US dance act The Chainsmokers, who premiered a new single featuring Coldplay, Something Just Like This, where Chris Martin threw himself into the crowd.

Adele was recognised with the global achievement award - given to the British artist with the biggest overseas success. The singer, on a break from her world tour, accepted the prize by video.

Lifting the Zaha Hadid-designed trophy, the singer joked: "Have a great night and get a bit swervy, like her."

