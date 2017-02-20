Steve Hewlett was the greatest Panorama editor, says Damazer

Steve Hewlett was the best editor of Panorama "arguably in the history of the programme", according to his former boss Mark Damazer.

Hewlett, who in later years presented Radio 4's Media Show, died on Monday at the age of 58, having been treated for cancer of the oesophagus and liver.

He had been discussing his experiences during this time on Radio 4's PM programme.

Mark Damazer, his former boss at BBC current affairs and Radio 4, paid tribute on PM.