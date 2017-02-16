Redrawing women: Tackling sexism in comic books

Women are fighting back against sexism in an industry steeped in a history of hyper-sexualised female characters.

Some in the comics community aren't happy with this push for gender parity in the work place, online and on the page but one way or another, the industry is changing.

Video journalist and producer: Charlotte Pamment