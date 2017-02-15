Carpool Karaoke: What we learned from the first trailer

Image caption Alicia Keys and John Legend appear in the new series

The first trailer for Carpool Karaoke has been released and, not gonna lie, the cast list is pretty impressive.

A celebrity jumping into a car and singing with James Corden has been a staple of The Late Late Show since he took over as host in March 2015.

But now it's becoming a TV series in its own right, with new episodes released every week on Apple Music.

The first proper trailer gives us a little taste of what to expect from the 16-episode run.

1. Carpool Karaoke no longer needs to be in a car. Or even on the ground

Carpool Karaoke is no longer confined by silly little details like, you know, actually being in a car.

"This is the next level," says Will Smith, as he guides James Corden towards a waiting helicopter at one point in the trailer. Gravity schmavity.

Appropriately, the first song they sing once they are in said aircraft is, of course, R Kelly's I Believe I Can Fly.

Reports that they also belted out a rendition of Westlife's Flying Without Wings could not be immediately confirmed.

2. Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane seem to have zero time for parking restrictions

At one point, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane and singer (and all-round awesome person) Ariana Grande are shown standing by the parked car.

Earlier in the trailer, they had been seen beautifully singing a song from The Little Shop of Horrors. All sweet and innocent and lovely.

But look a little closer - and the plot takes a much darker turn. They appear to have pulled up across TWO disabled parking spaces.

Ariana is going to have to give us at least six new masterpieces of Side To Side-level quality to redeem herself.

3. It's strange not having James Corden in the driver's seat

Since the dawn of time, James Corden has been a ubiquitous presence in the driver's seat of the Carpool Karaoke automobile.

Which is fair enough, since he basically came up with the idea when he first climbed into a car with George Michael for Comic Relief in 2011.

But he's now allowed someone else to get behind the wheel, which gives us the extremely exciting prospect of episodes with five-piece bands. Or in this case, four-piece bands, plus a guest.

The previous application form was limited to a maximum of four people, which gave us the gift of Carpools featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers and One Direction 2.0.

But behold, now we have comedian Billy Eichner hitching a ride with Metallica.

We're trying not to get our hopes up but this could technically pave the way for Little Mix giving Ozzy Osbourne a lift to the supermarket.

4. They may need a bigger car

"We're going to need a bigger boat," said someone once, in some famous movie or other.

In this case, the production team are perhaps going to need a bigger car for two of their more well-built guests.

Basketball player Shaquille O'Neal and wrestler John Cena just about managed to squeeze in.

We're just relieved it wasn't a Mini.

5. A lot of people mistake John Legend for Pharrell Williams

John Legend takes Alicia Keys and Hidden Figures actress Taraji P. Henson on a little spin in the new Carpool series, with the two singers seen belting out Alicia's Fallin'. (Tune).

But they also have a nice little chat, during which John Legend reveals that despite being an actual Legend, people often mistake him for somebody else.

"Old white women think I'm Pharrell [Williams] sometimes," he explains.

He even briefly belts out the hook of Happy so as not to disappoint this particular fanbase.

6. Blake Shelton and Chelsea Handler are keen to get their five a day

A slice of orange, a chunk of pineapple, a quarter of lime - it's fair to say country singer Blake Shelton and comic Chelsea Handler are fans of fruit.

Alternatively, it's possible that they're fans of alcohol, which is very often served with fruit. Or they could be auditioning to become the faces of a new fruit and veg campaign, judging by this segment in the trailer.

What do you mean a slice of lemon in your drink doesn't count towards your five a day? Why would you ruin this perfectly nice afternoon?

7. Wait. Go back a sec. Is that... a BRASS BAND?

Image copyright APple

...being conducted from a sun roof by Will Smith?

8. Okay yep. That's definitely a brass band.

And Will Smith is leading them in a rendition of his 1997 treasure Gettin' Jiggy Wit It.

I need to lie down.

9. Heavy metal sounds better in the dairy aisle

First Blake and Chelsea hit the pub, and look, there's John Legend and Alicia Keys in a laundrette.

Straight in at number one in the Look We Can Be Normal chart, however, is Metallica in a supermarket.

If you haven't experienced Enter Sandman being performed next to the free range eggs, you've not heard Mozart the way it was meant to be played.

Carpool Karaoke is "coming soon" to Apple Music, according to the trailer.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.