Benedict Cumberbatch 'honoured' to top favourite BBC characters poll

Image caption Sherlock has been sold internationally to 240 territories

Sherlock has come out on top again - this time in a worldwide poll of most popular BBC television characters.

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch said he was "honoured" to see his portrayal of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's sleuth voted top by viewers in seven countries.

He continued: "Who would have thought a high-functioning sociopath could be so popular... all over the world?"

Another poll of iconic BBC moments saw Sherlock seemingly falling to his death score more than a quarter of the vote.

That put the ending of 2012's Reichenbach Fall episode streets ahead of Monty Python's Dead Parrot sketch, its closest competitor.

Top 10 favourite British BBC characters 1. Sherlock 29.7% 2. Doctor Who 17.6% 3. Luther 12.4% 4. Basil Fawlty 11.8% 5. The Stig 8.2% 6. Patsy Stone 8.1% 7. Edmund Blackadder 7.4% 8. Hyacinth Bucket 6.1% 9. Vicar of Dibley 5.8% 10. The Daleks 5.6%

The BBC Worldwide poll surveyed more than 7,000 people from Australia, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico and the United States.

Almost 30% of respondents put Sherlock Holmes top, ahead of the Doctor of Doctor Who fame, Idris Elba's Luther, Fawlty Towers' Basil and Top Gear's Stig.

Image caption Patsy Stone, played by Joanna Lumley, is the most fabulous woman on the BBC's popularity list

Ab Fab's Patsy Stone is the highest ranking woman in the list - though that may change if the next Doctor is female, or if it turns out The Stig has been keeping something from us.

Other characters on the Top 10 include Edmund Blackadder, Hyacinth Bucket from Keeping Up Appearances and the Vicar of Dibley.

Basil Fawlty makes another appearance in the Top 10 of most iconic BBC moments, thanks to the Gourmet Night episode in which he attacks his car.

Top 10 most iconic BBC moments 1. Sherlock's death fall Sherlock 26% 2. Dead Parrot sketch Monty Python 14.1% 3. The Doctor's regeneration Doctor Who 13.1% 4. Ballroom scene War and Peace 12.6% 5. Darcy emerging from lake Pride and Prejudice 12.5% 6. Basil attacking his car Fawlty Towers 11.5% 7. Attenborough with gorillas Life on Earth 10.2% 8. David Brent dancing The Office 9.5% 9. Murderer in bed Luther 6.53% 10. "Don't tell him, Pike!" Dad's Army 6.5%

Other moments singled out include Colin Firth's Mr Darcy emerging from a lake in Pride and Prejudice and David Brent's "dancing" in The Office.

BBC Worldwide's Paul Dempsey said the poll demonstrated "the love and affection audiences have for our shows around the world".

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.