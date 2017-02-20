London Fashion Week: Thirteen of the highlights so far
- 20 February 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
A round-up of some of the weird and wonderful outfits to have come out of this season's London Fashion Week.
-
Getty Images
London Fashion Week is taking place, with collections for autumn/winter 2017. Canadian model Winnie Harlow, who has the skin condition vitiligo, walked the runway for British designer Julien Macdonald in one of his black gowns with cut-outs at the waist.
-
Getty Images
Mary Katrantzou was inspired by 1940s Disney film Fantasia in her latest collection, which saw many of the outfits explode with fantasy and colour. She said the movie "allowed me to dream".
-
Getty Images
Fearne Cotton took to the catwalk to model an all-white PVC outfit for Pam Hogg's autumn/winter collection.
-
AP / Getty
Sisters GiGi and Bella Hadid both walked the runway for the Versus Versace, modelling outfits which had a futuristic look with elements of grunge.
-
NIKLAS HALLE'N
The audience squeezed themselves into a narrow corridor for JW Anderson's show, which saw a huge array of styles, from ostrich feathers mixed with silk florals to shiny metalic dresses.
-
Getty Images
The team behind Ports 1961, who also unveiled their autumn/winter collection, all trained at Central Saint Martins - one of the most famous fashion schools in the world.
-
Getty Images
You may remember Roland Mouret as the designer who came up with the famous Galaxy dress in 2005, which went on to be worn by the likes of Victoria Beckham and Cameron Diaz. He made a triumphant return to LFW to unveil his 20th anniversary collection - an homage to his design work so far.
-
John Phillips
One recurring theme so far this week has been gender fluidity. We've seen men modelling what would traditionally be seen as women's wear and vice versa. Many of the clothing brands have been designed to be deliberately unisex or androgynous. Outfits by Oliver Thame (left) and Robert Sanders were particularly noted for their lack of gender constraints.
-
Reuters
The Topshop Unique collection had mix-and-match flavour, with the press notes at the event describing the colourful women's outfits as "kaleidoscopic".
-
AFP / Getty
It wasn't all about the outfits on the catwalk, however, as bags took centre stage at the Mulberry show.
-
PA
Five models aged between 47 and 65 staged a protest against the lack of age diversity on the catwalk. Retailer JD Williams supported the protest, which took place on The Strand.
-
Getty Images
There was one designer who could certainly not be accused of ageism - Simone Rocha. The Irish designer included several models in their seventies in her autumn/winter show.
-
Getty Images
The 9am start on a Saturday morning didn't deter the audience for Hussein Chalayan's show. The designer hasn't shown a collection in London for more than 15 years.