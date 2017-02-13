Baftas 2017: Seven best backstage moments

The Bafta awards had laughter, passion and plenty of politics.

Here are the best bits we heard backstage at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

1. Emma Stone answers the most burning question of the night

In La La Land, Emma Stone plays aspiring actress Mia Dolan.

So does the best actress winner think Mia could ever win a Bafta or Oscar?

After a dramatic pause, she delivered her verdict.

"Hopefully!"

2. Spider-Man is tough on the legs

"It's been like a whirlwind," said Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, winner of the Rising Star Award. "I'm so happy everything seems to be working out."

The 20-year-old Brit isn't wrong there. Having made his screen debut in tsunami disaster movie The Impossible, he first appeared as Spidey in Captain America: Civil War and recently finished filming for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

But Tom admitted the super hero role has its drawbacks.

"Ever since I was a kid I've wanted to be Spider-Man. It's been so fun, but my legs are in bits right now from spider poses after spider poses.

"So I'll be sitting down for the rest of the evening!"

3. Viola Davis is a big fan of Meryl...

It was perhaps inevitable that Meryl Streep's speech at the Golden Globes would come up at the Baftas.

Asked about Donald Trump's response, supporting actress winner Viola Davis didn't hold back.

"Anyone who labels Meryl Streep an 'overrated' actress obviously doesn't know anything about acting," she said.

"That's not just directed towards Donald Trump - that's directed towards anyone."

She didn't stop there.

"This is someone who is the master at her skill and she has lasted for 40 years in a very difficult profession," Viola continued.

"One of the things people have to know about this woman is that she is the most honourable, accessible human being you could possibly want to meet."

4. ...and so is Casey Affleck

Best actor winner Casey Affleck said he'd grabbed a word with Meryl Streep after the Baftas ceremony.

"She was taking pictures of people... and I told her how much her speech at the Golden Globes meant to all of us and how grateful I was that she did it and kicked in the door a little bit," he said.

The Manchester by the Sea star said he hoped more actors would speak out.

"There is a big audience for these awards shows... and I have to say I'm very proud to be a part of the arts community.

"I don't always say some of the things I would like to say in those opportunities because there are people like Meryl Streep who say them much better than I can - and if they are going to be said it should be said very, very well because they are important."

5. Dev Patel still thinks about Skins

"I'm a little bit wobbly," confessed Dev Patel a few minutes after winning the supporting actor prize for Lion.

"I really did not expect it, we have gone to so many awards ceremony and this one is where everything changed, on home turf with my family."

Dev recalled how he had made his acting debut a decade ago on E4's teen drama Skins.

"I remember the first time I ever stepped on a film set, I never knew what a boom mic was," he laughed.

"My mum took me to an open casting of Skins after she saw an advert in Metro newspaper and 10 years on we are here at the Baftas - that is pretty amazing."

6. La La Land has a missing title song

Justin Hurwitz, who won the Bafta for his original music in La La Land, said that he'd written a title song that didn't end up in the movie.

"It was going to be in the middle of the movie but we nixed that, and then we toyed with using it in the end credits, and we nixed that at the last minute."

And how about this? Another Day of Sun, from the famous traffic jam scene, was cut "for many months" before being put back in as the big opening number.

7. Mel Brooks doesn't think Trump is dangerous

Mel Brooks, who was awarded the prestigious Bafta Fellowship, was asked about whether he might write a comedy about Donald Trump.

"I'm not afraid of him, I don't think he's dangerous," said the 90-year-old writer, actor and producer.

"I think he's mostly an entertainer, a guy who wants audiences to love him.

"What I'm afraid of are all the guys around him, the people who whisper in his ears, like the people who whispered in George W Bush's ears and we got the Iraq War...

"I just hope that Trump stays the egomaniac he is, listens to no-one and then we'll all be safe. But if he believes these guys we're all in trouble."

Mel was in a lighter mood as he plugged his new musical Young Frankenstein, which will open in London's West End this year after a run in Newcastle.

"I think, modestly speaking, it will be sensational," he chuckled.

