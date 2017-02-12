Baftas 2017: Stars descend on London for ceremony

Image copyright Getty / AP Image caption Brits Naomie Harris and Dev Patel are both nominated for acting trophies

Hollywood's biggest names are flying into London for this year's Bafta Film Awards, with La La Land in the running for a record-breaking haul.

The musical, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, has 11 nominations, while Arrival and Nocturnal Animals both have nine each.

The Baftas, held at the Royal Albert Hall, is one of the biggest nights in the entertainment calendar.

Stephen Fry is hosting the ceremony, which airs on BBC One at 21:00 GMT.

Image copyright PA Image caption Is there any chance we could be squeezed into this row please?

You may well be tired of hearing about La La Land, but its winning streak shows no signs of slowing down.

Its stars, Gosling and Stone, are both hot favourites to take home acting trophies.

In fact, there's a good chance it could break the record for the most wins for a single film in Bafta's history.

The current record holder? Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid which won nine of the 10 awards it was nominated for in 1971.

La La Land has already smashed the record for the most Golden Globes, winning seven prizes last month.

But despite its awards success, La La Land has actually now fallen behind Hidden Figures at the US box office.

The latter film, about female mathematicians working at Nasa, is up for best adapted screenplay at the Baftas.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone star in La La Land

There are plenty of Brits nominated in the acting categories - including Emily Blunt, Andrew Garfield, Naomie Harris, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Dev Patel.

Manchester by the Sea has six nominations in total and could potentially take home some of the big prizes - Casey Affleck's performance has already won him several best actor awards this season.

Obviously the big award of the night is best film - which sees La La Land, Manchester by the Sea and Arrival face competition from I, Daniel Blake and Moonlight.

I, Daniel Blake is also nominated for best British film, while one of its stars, Hayley Squires, is up for best supporting actress.

Image copyright AP Image caption Amy Adams stars in Nocturnal Animals - which has nine nominations

"As if @BAFTA think it's a good idea to put me in the same room as Ryan Gosling," tweeted the London-born actress when she was nominated, adding that she was "very grateful for the recognition".

Also in the running for best British film are American Honey, Denial, Notes on Blindness, Under the Shadow and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

If Meryl Streep's criticism of President Trump at the Golden Globes is anything to go by, though, the biggest headlines of the night could well come from the acceptance speeches.

