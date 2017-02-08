Paul Merton: 'Alan was my comic hero'

Alan Simpson, of writing duo Galton and Simpson, has died at the age of 87.

The pair created sitcoms including Hancock's Half Hour and Steptoe and Son

Comedian Paul Merton became friends with the pair after working with them. He explained to Radio 4's PM how they worked "writing everything together face to face". He added not only "did they make each other laugh, but they had the eye to know what would make the audience laugh as well".