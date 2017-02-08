Shirley Collins: Star who couldn't sing for 30 years is nominated for two awards

Image copyright Domino Records Image caption Shirley Collins is best known for the album Anthems in Eden, which she recorded in 1969 with her sister, Dorothy

Folk star Shirley Collins, who was robbed of her voice for 30 years by an emotional crisis, has been nominated for two Radio 2 Folk Awards.

The 81-year-old is up for singer of the year, while Lodestar, her first record since 1978, is up for best album.

Collins was an immensely important figure in Britain's folk-rock scene in the 1960s, thanks to her pared-down singing style and strong storytelling.

But her career was cut short by the end of her marriage in the late 1970s.

The star's second husband, Ashley Hutchings, left her for a young actress who took to showing up at Collins' performances.

One night, during a performance of Lark Rise at London's National Theatre, she froze on-stage and found herself unable to sing.

"My voice just... my throat locked," she told NPR last year. "I was trying not to weep. Some nights I could manage a few notes, sometimes nothing came out at all when I opened my mouth. And it was in front of an audience, you know, and the band."

Collins developed a form of dysphonia, a condition often associated with psychological trauma.

In the years that followed, she wrote books while working in charity shops and a job centre to support herself. But her music was discovered by a younger generation of fans - including Blur's Graham Coxon and the Decemberists' Colin Meloy.

Eventually, she was coaxed back onto the stage - and released her new album to wide acclaim last year.

Going Gaga?

Collins is nominated for singer of the year alongside Ireland's Daoiri Farrell, Scottish musician Kris Drever, and five-time Folk Award winner Jim Causley.

Farrell has the most nominations, three in all, while Songs of Separation - a project inspired by the Scottish referendum, featuring Eliza Carthy, Karine Polwart and Jenny Hill - has two.

Image caption Woody Guthrie is one of the most influential figures in folk and popular music

US folk icon Woody Guthrie will be inducted to the Folk Awards Hall of Fame on the 50th anniversary of his death.

The author of classics such as Do Re Mi, Pretty Boy Floyd and This Train Is Bound For Glory, his songs were a major influence on popular music, and have been covered by the likes of Van Morrison, Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan.

Just this week, Lady Gaga sang a portion of his civil rights anthem This Land Is Your Land in a thinly-veiled attack on Donald Trump at the Super Bowl.

Billy Bragg, who made a Grammy award-winning album with Wilco based on unused Woody Guthrie lyrics, will pay tribute to the star with a headline performance at the awards.

Scottish singer-songwriter Al Stewart, best known for the hit single Year Of The Cat, will also perform, after being honoured with the lifetime achievement award.

Mark Radcliffe and Julie Fowlis will present the awards at London's Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday, 5 April. The ceremony will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 2.

Radio 2 Folk Awards 2017: Full list of nominations

FOLK SINGER OF THE YEAR

Daoiri Farrell

Jim Causley

Kris Drever

Shirley Collins

BEST DUO

Josienne Clarke & Ben Walker

Megson

O'Hooley & Tidow

Ross Ainslie & Ali Hutton

BEST GROUP

9Bach

Breabach

The Furrow Collective

The Gloaming

BEST ALBUM

Jarlath Henderson - Hearts Broken, Heads Turned

Jim Moray - Upcetera

Martin Green - Flit

Shirley Collins - Lodestar

Songs of Separation - Songs of Separation

HORIZON AWARD

Daoiri Farrell

Fara

Ninebarrow

Talisk

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

John McCusker

John McSherry

Mohsen Amini

Rachel Newton

BEST ORIGINAL TRACK

Fragile Water by Nancy Kerr

If Wishes Were Horses by Kris Drever

Roll Away by Martin Green feat. Adam Holmes

Sounds of Earth by Jim Moray

BEST TRADITIONAL TRACK

Courting Is a Pleasure by Jarlath Henderson

Echo Mocks The Corncrake by Songs of Separation

Van Diemen's Land by Daoiri Farrell

Willie Taylor by Julie Murphy

BBC RADIO 2 YOUNG FOLK AWARD

Amelia Coburn

Charlie Grey & Joseph Peach

Eryn Rae

Josie Duncan & Pablo Lafuente

