The Moorside: Sheridan Smith drama praised by critics

Image caption Sheridan Smith plays Julie Bushby, the mother who led the community search for missing Shannon

The first episode of BBC One drama The Moorside, which stars Sheridan Smith, has been warmly received by critics.

The series, tells the true story of the disappearance of Shannon Matthews and the repercussions on the local community.

Matthews was found 24 days after she went missing from her home in Dewsbury in 2008.

The first episode of the two-part series was watched by an average of 7.2 million viewers on Tuesday evening.

Have a look at what the critics thought below, or read the full reviews from The Telegraph, Metro, The Daily Mail, Radio Times, The Independent, The Guardian and The Times.

How did critics react to Shannon Matthews drama?

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.