Comedian says Simon Cowell 'furious' about BGT prank

The comedian who pretended to be a "rapping rabbi" on Britain's Got Talent has told 5 live he thought Simon Cowell would be amused by his stunt.

Simon Brodkin told 5 live's Afternoon Edition: "I thought Simon Cowell would have a sense of humour about it and would find the whole thing funny", but he has been told he is "pretty furious" about the prank.

Brodkin, known for his comedy character Lee Nelson, has carried out similar stunts on President Trump, Sir Phillip Green and Sepp Blatter.

Brodkin reveals how he does his stunts in a Channel 4 documentary called Britain's Greatest Hoaxer.