Amy Adams gets Empire best actress nod after Oscars snub

Image copyright PA Image caption Adams also received a Bafta nod for her role in Arrival

Amy Adams may have missed out on an Oscar nod for her critically acclaimed turn in Arrival but the Empire awards have come good for the Hollywood star.

Adams is up against Natalie Portman, Ruth Negga, Emma Stone and Felicity Jones in the best actress category.

Jones' nomination is one of nine for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, while Arrival picked up seven nods.

The winners, voted for by the public, will be announced at a ceremony in London next month.

The Star Wars spin-off film is also in the running for best male newcomer (Riz Ahmed), best film, best sci-fi/fantasy film and best director (Gareth Edwards) along with several technical categories.

Up for best actor are Ryan Gosling for La La Land, Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool, Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea, Eddie Redmayne for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Benedict Cumberbatch for Doctor Strange.

Portman is recognised for Jackie, Negga for Loving and Stone for La La Land.

Image copyright AP Image caption Hayley Squires is up for best newcomer

While there was an absence of female filmmakers in the best director Oscar nominations, Andrea Arnold (American Honey) found herself a place among a field of male competitors in the Empire nominations.

She will take on Taika Waititi, Denis Villeneuve, Ken Loach and Edwards.

Competing against Rogue One for best film are Hunt for the Wilderpeople, La La Land, Arrival and Deadpool.

I, Daniel Blake's Hayley Squires is up for best female newcomer.

Empire's editor-in-chief Terri White said: "This year has once again seen the fans out in force to vote for their favourite films in the Empire Awards. Which is why we are the only awards ceremony in the world to recognise Hunt For The Wilderpeople, Deadpool, Captain America: Civil War and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story alongside La La Land and Arrival!"

The Three Empire Awards will take place at The Roundhouse in Camden, north London, on 19 March.

