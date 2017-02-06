David Hockney at Tate Britain: Biggest-ever retrospective of artist's work

Christopher Isherwood and Don Bachardy, 1968, is seen here alongside one of Hockney's most recent works - a new masthead for the Sun, which was published last week as a one-off edition. The painting of the novelist and artist has not been displayed for more than two decades. Mr Wilson said it was "staggeringly different" to see works in person. "The chance to have those experiences is going to change how people understand David Hockney's work," he added. David Hockney is at the Tate Britain from 9 February to 29 May.