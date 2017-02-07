Rio Ferdinand 'yet to grieve properly' for late wife

Image caption Ferdinand is now a TV pundit and restaurant owner

Former footballer Rio Ferdinand will be shown discussing the death of his wife in a BBC One documentary about parents who lose their partners.

In Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad, to be shown this spring, the father of three will open up about losing wife Rebecca to breast cancer in 2015.

"I don't think I've grieved properly," the former England captain will be heard saying in the programme.

"I've not given myself that time to sit down and really flush everything out."

Image copyright PA Image caption The former footballer married Rebecca Ellison in 2009

Alison Kirkham, controller of factual commissioning and events, praised the 38-year-old for participating in a "revealing and immensely personal documentary exploring the complexities of grief".

She said the "candid" hour-long film would offer audiences "an intimate exploration of the ways in which men similarly bereaved cope with their loss."

Ferdinand, who retired in 2015, spent 12 years at Manchester United and won 81 caps for his country.

He and Rebecca Ellison married in 2009 and had three children together.

