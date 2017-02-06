Red Nose Day: Stars set off for Comic Relief convoy

Image copyright Alex Walker Image caption Hugh Dennis and Katy Brand - pictured during training - won't need to wrap up so warmly in East Africa

Six celebrities have set off on a road trip with a difference for Comic Relief.

They're travelling hundreds of miles in convoy from Kenya to Uganda to deliver aid.

The journey across East Africa will involve some of the world's worst roads, with the teams given six days to complete the task.

Russell Kane, Katy Brand, Reggie Yates, Michaela Coel, Hugh Dennis and David Baddiel are those taking part.

They're going to be looking at how money raised for Comic Relief is actually used to help those in need - with projects including one to help fight HIV and AIDS and another providing life-saving support to pregnant women.

Image caption Baddiel said Kibera had terrible poverty but was full of life

Baddiel told BBC Breakfast the first day had been "complete chaos" and that the traffic had been "terrifying" so far.

The comedian is teamed with Outnumbered's Dennis, and joked the pair were in the "old person's car".

Their first stop was a health centre in Kibera slum, in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, where they dropped off medical supplies.

Baddiel said the poverty was clear to see but that the slum was "full of life".

"It's good to see that your money goes to places like this," he added.

A documentary showing their progress is going to be shown on the BBC before Red Nose Day, which is on 24 March this year.

Join BBC Entertainment News for a Facebook live with the convoy team later on Monday

