Super Bowl trailers whip up fan anticipation

Besides Lady Gaga's half-time show and the game itself, Sunday's Super Bowl also saw a host of movie blockbusters tout their wares during the ad breaks.

Cars flew in a preview of the latest Fast and the Furious instalment, while Zac Efron sported Stars and Stripes underpants in a brief Baywatch tease.

A zombie seagull appeared in a "spot" for the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean film, Dead Men Tell No Tales.

And Netflix revealed the next Stranger Things series will debut at Halloween.

There were also starry product adverts featuring Justins Bieber and Timberlake and Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot.

Here's a breakdown of some of the treats that TV viewers in the US and Canada saw.

Stranger Things

Though not officially trailing a movie release, Netflix's promo for the second series of its 1980s sci-fi series is already generating blockbuster levels of excitement.

Beginning with footage from a vintage waffle commercial, the teaser features the show's juvenile heroes dressed as Ghostbusters and a brief glimpse of a giant spider creature.

The adverts ends with a giant "2" appearing over the Stranger Things logo, followed by the single word "Halloween".

"I am STUPID excited about Stranger Things going Full Lovecraft," wrote one excited Twitter user.

The Fate of the Furious

A submarine, a tank and a giant wrecking ball add up to a whole lot of mayhem in the promo for the eighth Fast and the Furious film.

The "big game spot" also sees cars tumble out of buildings, plunge underwater and race through New York's Times Square.

Charlize Theron, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Britain's Jason Statham all feature in a promo that promises "the rules have changed" this time around.

Not so much, though, to preclude a leering shot of young ladies' gyrating bottoms.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Fleetwood Mac's The Chain provides a propulsive backdrop to the trailer for the latest offering from the Marvel Studios.

It begins with a new character - played by The Night Manager's Elizabeth Debicki - asking: "Just who in the hell do you think you are?"

The promo then sets about re-introducing Chris Pratt's Star Lord, Zoe Saldana's Gamora and the rest of the film's band of unconventional superheroes.

Just in case we don't get the message, Bradley Cooper's Rocket Racoon rams it home by announcing: "Welcome to the frickin' Guardians of the Galaxy!"

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The late Johnny Cash is the unseen star here, growling his posthumous version of Ain't No Grave (Can Hold My Body Down).

It's a fitting accompaniment to a trailer that features zombie sailors walking on water, zombie sharks marauding beneath it and the aforementioned undead seagull.

Johnny Depp - caked in mud and carrying a bottle of rum - makes a relatively late appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Confusingly, the fifth instalment in the series will be released on these shores as Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge.

Transformers: The Last Knight

You wouldn't normally expect a trailer for a Transformers film to begin with Sir Anthony Hopkins musing on the giant robots' origins.

"You want to know, don't you? Why they keep coming here - to Earth," his sepulchral tones intone, accompanied by a ghostly chorister.

It's not long, though, before things default to more traditional scenes of helicopters exploding, automatons duelling and Mark Wahlberg firing a rocket launcher.

According to director Michael Bay: "There's never been a Transformers film with the huge visual scope and expansive mythology as this movie."

Baywatch

"While you're watching the game, they are watching the bay!" growls the voiceover to the promo to the spin-off to the TV series.

The self-referential tone continues with a character looking at an approaching blonde woman and wondering: "Why does she always look like she's running in slo-mo?"

But the biggest gag is saved to the end when Zac Efron rips off some tracksuit bottoms, revealing a pair of briefs adored with the American flag.

"What are you wearing?" asks Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson - yes, him again - to which Efron responds: "Freedom!"

