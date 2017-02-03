Michael Buble: Son Noah's cancer treatment is 'progressing well'

Image copyright AFP Image caption Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato put their careers on hold when Noah was diagnosed

Singer Michael Buble has said his three-year-old son Noah's cancer treatment is "progressing well" and that doctors are "very optimistic".

The Canadian star and his Argentine wife Luisana Lopilato, a model and actress, revealed their son's diagnosis in November.

"We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy," they said in a statement on Friday.

"He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage.

"We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words.

"We'd like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey we are greatly comforted by your support and love."

After the diagnosis, the couple said they were "devastated" and that they were giving up work commitments to concentrate on "helping Noah get well".

Buble cancelled appearances including the BBC Music Awards and the Brit Awards, which he was due to host later this month.

Buble and Lopilato have another son, one-year-old Elias.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Argentine football fans displayed a banner reading "Go Noah! Strength" in November

