George Clooney: France head over heels for 'dazzling, legendary' star

George Clooney has France's "perpetual and eternal admiration"

In case George Clooney has not had enough gushing compliments during his career, the organisers of France's top film awards have some more for him.

They have said they want to honour "the most charismatic actor of his generation" whose "dazzling talent" means he belongs "in the pantheon of legendary actors".

Clooney will be bestowed with the Honorary Cesar Award from the Academie des Arts et Techniques du Cinema later this month at the French equivalent of the Oscars.

'Spiritual generosity'

The Academie said it had chosen the Ocean's Eleven and Gravity star because of his "dazzling talent as an actor, director, scriptwriter and producer - and above all, his artistic and spiritual generosity".

He "embodies Hollywood glamour", their effusive statement went on, adding: "His charm, humour, personality and engagement stand at the heart of our perpetual and eternal admiration."

And they predicted that Clooney's name "will forever be inscribed in the pantheon of legendary actors".

That should be enough to make sure he turns up to the Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris on 24 February.

Others to have won the honorary Cesar in the past include Scarlett Johansson, Quentin Tarantino, Kate Winslet and Michael Douglas.

