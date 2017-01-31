Pedro Almodovar to head Cannes jury

Image copyright EPA Image caption Almodovar said he would "devote" himself "body and soul" to the task

Spanish film-maker Pedro Almodovar has said he is "a bit overwhelmed" at being chosen to head up the jury at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

The Oscar-winning writer and director behind films such as Woman on the Edge of a Nervous Breakdown and Julieta added he was "grateful and honoured".

He has had six of his films shown at Cannes over the years.

The 70th festival will take place between 17 and 28 May. More jury members will be announced in April.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Almodovar and actress Penelope Cruz, pictured in Cannes in 2009, have made several films together

In a statement, Almodovar said: "I am aware of the responsibility that entails being the president of the jury and I hope to be up to the job. I can only tell that I'll devote myself, body and soul, to this task, that it is both a privilege and a pleasure."

The festival organisers said Almodovar was "a unique and hugely popular artist" whose productions had "carved out an eternal niche in the history of film".

Five of Almodovar films have been screened in competition in Cannes - All About my Mother, Volver, Broken Embraces, The Skin I Live In and Julieta. Bad Education opened the festival out of competition in 2004.

Hollywood stars Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas have starred in many of his films. Almodovar won a screenwriting Oscar for Talk to Her in 2003.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.