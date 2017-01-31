Ben Affleck will not direct Batman film

Image copyright Warner Bros Image caption Affleck said he remains "extremely committed" to the project

Ben Affleck has pulled out of directing the upcoming standalone Batman film.

The A-lister will still produce and star in the as yet unnamed film but said in a statement he and Warner Bros were looking for a new director.

"It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require.

"There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give," he said.

'Critical mauling'

Affleck made his debut as the superhero for Warner Bros last summer in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which received mixed reviews from critics.

His statement continued: "I am still in this, and we are making it.

"I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world."

The studio said in a statement said that it "fully supports" Affleck's decision and "remains committed to working with him to bring a standalone Batman picture to life".

The standalone Batman film has no official release date yet but is thought to be scheduled for 2018.

Affleck recently made a cameo as Batman/Bruce Wayne in Warner Bros' Suicide Squad which fared well at the box office but was savaged by the critics.

The Oscar-winner will next appear as Batman in Justice League, which will be released on 17 November.

