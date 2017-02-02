British stage star says 'huge amount to do' on diversity

Image copyright Robert Day Image caption Josette says the play 'has a lot to say about how we live now'

Until 2004, Josette Bushell-Mingo was one of the most in-demand black British actresses.

Then she took the big decision to move to Sweden, marry and continue her career there. Now she's back in London to direct a musical.

Her unusual career-path has given her a unique view of the current debate on diversity on stage and on screen.

Take a step back a dozen years or so and any list of the busiest black British actresses would have featured Josette Bushell-Mingo.

For the Royal Exchange in Manchester she had played Cleopatra and had taken on other big Shakespearean roles for the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC).

She was nominated for an Olivier award for playing Rafiki in the London cast of Lion King.

Then she seemed almost to disappear.

'I get away with mischief'

"I deliberately didn't make a big announcement,' she says, sitting in the Theatre Royal Stratford East.

"My life changed when I met my husband Stefan and I moved to Stockholm and we started a family (they have two sons). But I didn't want people in Britain to think I was giving up acting or my teaching or my choreography. I was just doing it somewhere else."

Josette now runs the Swedish Tyst Teater (Silent Theatre) project, for work by and for deaf people. It works mainly in Swedish sign language in which Josette is now fluent, as she is in the spoken language.

"Swedish people speak good English but I thought it was important to speak Swedish well. But I think because I'm British I can be very direct and a bit cheeky sometimes. I get away with mischief."

Image copyright Theatre Royal Stratford East Image caption The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin has not been performed in the UK until now

None of which really explains why she's in post-Olympics Stratford directing an American musical first done off Broadway in 2000.

Josette had never seen the show - which until now has been unperformed in the UK.

"Well, I grew up near here in Plaistow and Kerry Michael, who runs the Theatre Royal in Stratford, has been knocking on my door asking me to direct. And I really wanted to do The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin. It's a great rollercoaster musical about a young African-American girl who grows up and discovers who she is."

She explains: "The show's fantastic fun but it's also set against a political background of civil rights, Vietnam and the hippy movement. We use a cast of 10 to cover four decades - but it has a lot to say about how we live now, and not just in America."

Questions of representation and racial diversity in theatre and film have become a big issue in Britain in the years Josette Bushell-Mingo has been mainly in Sweden. But she's been following the issue closely.

"The same debate is happening even in Sweden. Sweden is now waking up to the fact it had a colonial past, even if that history isn't really known about internationally. And that past has fed into some level of racism and xenophobia and Islamophobia there. To watch that being dealt with now by my Afro-Swedish colleagues is a great thing - it's a very active process.

"There is an Afro-Swedish community, not just in the arts. People elsewhere see Scandinavia as being wholly white but it isn't and it hasn't been for many years."

Image copyright Scott Rylander Image caption The cast of The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin during rehearsals

Josette believes Britain is further along with the process of celebrating and encouraging diversity in culture.

"One factor is that in Sweden artistic directors are very strong and some don't welcome change. But even as I say that I know there will be friends and colleagues in Britain who will jump up and disagree totally. And yes, there's a huge amount of work to be done everywhere.

"I was delighted to see so many people from ethnic minorities nominated at this year's Oscars. But the disturbing thing is how long and how intense the debate has been even to get us to that position.

"I know actors and film people get a lot of attention but it's a useful way of raising issues which should matter to everyone. It's not just in Hollywood and it's not just in London or Stockholm," she adds.

"We all have a human right to be equal in society. Sometimes I think people are saying to ethnic minorities that we should be grateful for the progress that has been made. But we can't get to a certain point and then give up."

'Turbulent times'

Josette isn't performing in Bubbly Black Girl but there will be a chance to see her on stage this summer. Her show about the singer Nina Simone will have a run at the Young Vic in July.

"It's not just a tribute show - though I do sing 15 of the iconic songs. I think Nina was such an important woman.

"Many of the issues which have coalesced around the diversity debate and the whole #OscarsSoWhite debate played a big role in her life," Josette explains.

"Nina's life certainly wasn't a walk in the park and we put her superb musicianship into its political context. She knew turbulent times in America and maybe we're feeling some of that now, too.

"There are points in the show when we take the audience to places where it may not feel comfortable. The process of diversity has made progress but it hasn't ended. Perhaps it never will."

The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin is at the Theatre Royal Stratford East in London until 11 March. It's at the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry from 5 April.

