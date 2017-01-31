Ed Sheeran kicks off Red Nose Day campaign

Image copyright PA Image caption Sheeran visited children in Monrovia for Red Nose Day

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and Professor Stephen Hawking are among the stars lining up to promote this year's Red Nose Day.

Sheeran will be seen singing with children in Liberia in a film to be shown on the BBC charity fundraising programme on 24 March.

The chart-topper said: "I'll never forget the kids I met on this trip. When we sang together.

"They were in such high spirits despite everything they'd been through."

'Snot jokes'

Many of the children Sheeran met at the Street Child Liberia project in the capital of Monrovia had been orphaned by the recent Ebola outbreak.

He added: "It was an incredibly eye-opening experience and I'm really proud to support Comic Relief and see what they are doing to help these children have a better future."

Professor Hawking will lend his voice to a digital comic strip game, alongside stars including Nick Grimshaw, Lenny Henry, Katie Price and Joe Sugg.

Professor Hawking said: "I'm a world-renowned scientist who has shaped our understanding of the universe and I am being asked to make snot jokes. I must really like this charity."

Image copyright PA Image caption Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins will host Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief

Comedians French and Saunders, Vic and Bob and Brendan Carroll (aka Mrs Brown) are among those also taking part.

Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins will host new show Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief as part of the Red Nose Day broadcast, which sees celebrities perform pop hits.

Red Nose Day raises money for the charity Comic Relief, which helps those in poverty both in the UK and across the world.

This year's Red Nose Day will take place on 24 March and will be broadcast live on the BBC.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.