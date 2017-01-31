Doctor Who: Who could replace Peter Capaldi?
31 January 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Peter Capaldi has announced he's to leave Doctor Who - meaning the search is on for his replacement.
BBC
Capaldi is bowing out at Christmas after four years in the role. His successor will become the 13th Doctor. But who could it be?
Getty Images
The bookmakers' favourites include Ben Whishaw - Q in the James Bond films - who has the required combination of geekiness and eccentricity. However, the last time the vacancy arose, he said: "I don’t think you can be Q and Doctor Who. It would be a bit wrong."
Getty Images
Another popular choice would be The IT Crowd's Richard Ayoade - although he may be tied up presenting The Crystal Maze comeback on Channel 4.
BBC
Homeland and Supergirl actor David Harewood played Joshua Naismith in the 2009 Doctor Who Christmas special The End of Time. Outgoing Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat has spoken of his desire for a non-white actor, and said the role had been offered to an unnamed black actor in the past.
Getty Images
Is it time for the first female Doctor? Olivia Colman could be a good choice - and worked with incoming show boss Chris Chibnall on Broadchurch. Perhaps her Broadchurch co-star David Tennant - also known as the tenth doctor - could return as her assistant.
BBC
Maxine Peake, known for TV's The Village and Silk, is a hugely versatile actress who would bring both steel and wit to the role.
BBC
Rory Kinnear is another of the bookmakers' favourites - the Penny Dreadful and The Casual Vacancy actor was strongly linked with the role before Capaldi replaced Matt Smith in 2013.
BBC
Sacha Dhawan could be another contender. His previous credits include An Adventure in Space and Time, a docudrama created for Doctor Who's 50th anniversary in 2013.
Getty Images
From Harry Potter to Doctor Who? Emma Watson's name has been linked with the role and would be a popular choice.
Getty Images
Conviction and Agent Carter star Hayley Atwell revealed on Twitter in 2015 that she would like to be The Doctor.
Getty Images
Tim Roth, who was seen on BBC TV in Rillington Place and Reg last year, has previously said he would be "all for" taking over the Tardis.
BBC
Merlin star Colin Morgan topped a fan poll to play the Doctor after Matt Smith left in 2013. And one of his first acting roles was in a 2008 Doctor Who episode.