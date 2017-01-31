Doctor Who: Who could replace Peter Capaldi?

Peter Capaldi has announced he's to leave Doctor Who - meaning the search is on for his replacement.

  • Peter Capaldi BBC

    Capaldi is bowing out at Christmas after four years in the role. His successor will become the 13th Doctor. But who could it be?

  • Ben Whishaw Getty Images

    The bookmakers' favourites include Ben Whishaw - Q in the James Bond films - who has the required combination of geekiness and eccentricity. However, the last time the vacancy arose, he said: "I don’t think you can be Q and Doctor Who. It would be a bit wrong."

  • Richard Ayoade Getty Images

    Another popular choice would be The IT Crowd's Richard Ayoade - although he may be tied up presenting The Crystal Maze comeback on Channel 4.

  • David Harewood BBC

    Homeland and Supergirl actor David Harewood played Joshua Naismith in the 2009 Doctor Who Christmas special The End of Time. Outgoing Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat has spoken of his desire for a non-white actor, and said the role had been offered to an unnamed black actor in the past.

  • Olivia Colman Getty Images

    Is it time for the first female Doctor? Olivia Colman could be a good choice - and worked with incoming show boss Chris Chibnall on Broadchurch. Perhaps her Broadchurch co-star David Tennant - also known as the tenth doctor - could return as her assistant.

  • Maxine Peake BBC

    Maxine Peake, known for TV's The Village and Silk, is a hugely versatile actress who would bring both steel and wit to the role.

  • Rory Kinnear BBC

    Rory Kinnear is another of the bookmakers' favourites - the Penny Dreadful and The Casual Vacancy actor was strongly linked with the role before Capaldi replaced Matt Smith in 2013.

  • Sacha Dhawan BBC

    Sacha Dhawan could be another contender. His previous credits include An Adventure in Space and Time, a docudrama created for Doctor Who's 50th anniversary in 2013.

  • Emma Watson Getty Images

    From Harry Potter to Doctor Who? Emma Watson's name has been linked with the role and would be a popular choice.

  • Hayley Atwell Getty Images

    Conviction and Agent Carter star Hayley Atwell revealed on Twitter in 2015 that she would like to be The Doctor.

  • Tim Roth Getty Images

    Tim Roth, who was seen on BBC TV in Rillington Place and Reg last year, has previously said he would be "all for" taking over the Tardis.

  • Colin Morgan BBC

    Merlin star Colin Morgan topped a fan poll to play the Doctor after Matt Smith left in 2013. And one of his first acting roles was in a 2008 Doctor Who episode.

More on this story