Costa Book of the Year: Sebastian Barry celebrates second win

Image copyright EPA

Sebastian Barry has become the first novelist to win the prestigious Costa Book of the Year prize twice.

Days Without End, a historical novel set in 1850s, tells the story of two Irish soldiers who go to fight in the US.

The judges described the book as "a searing, magnificent and moving description of how the West was won".

Irish writer Barry previously won the £30,000 prize in 2008 with The Secret Scripture.

'Crazy happy'

Accepting his latest prize on Tuesday evening, Barry said: "You nearly had the first instance of a posthumous winner, I got such a fright.

"On this occasion any of these amazing, amazing books could have won, leaving aside my own.

"I do want to thank the judges - you've made me crazy happy from the top of my head to my toes, in a way that is a little bit improper at 61."

Prof Kate Williams, who chaired the judges, said their decision had been unanimous.

"We as judges were absolutely blown away by this book," she said.

"It takes you from the highs to the lows of human experience."

The gay relationship at the heart of the novel had been inspired by Barry's son coming out, she added.

"It's one of the most wonderful depictions of love in fiction," she said.

At the beginning of January, Barry's novel was named as one of five Costa category winners alongside the prizes for first novel, poetry, children's book and biography.

The overall winner was announced at an awards ceremony held at Quaglino's in central London.

2016 COSTA CATEGORY AWARD WINNERS

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Francis Spufford, Keggie Carew, Sebastian Barry, Alice Oswald and Brian Conaghan with their books

Costa First Novel Award: Francis Spufford - Golden Hill (Faber & Faber)

Costa Novel Award: Sebastian Barry - Days Without End (Faber & Faber)

Costa Biography Award: Keggie Carew - Dadland (Chatto & Windus)

Costa Poetry Award: Alice Oswald - Falling Awake (Jonathan Cape Poetry)

Costa Children's Book Award: Brian Conaghan - The Bombs That Brought Us Together (Bloomsbury)

The judging panel included TV presenter Graham Norton, journalist Sian Williams and actor Robert Bathurst.

The Costa prize honours outstanding books by authors based in the UK and Ireland and was previously known as the Whitbread award.

Last year's overall winner was children's book The Lie Tree by Frances Hardinge.