SAG Awards: Snubs, flubs and fashion disasters

Politically-charged speeches were the order of the day at this year's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, with many attendees choosing to speak out against President Trump's controversial immigration ban.

Yet that wasn't the only talking point at the Los Angeles ceremony, which also saw some more light-hearted moments, the odd surprise - and more than one fashion catastrophe.

Here are seven things that grabbed our attention.

1) Nicole Kidman's dress

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kidman was up for a supporting actress award but lost out to Fences' Viola Davis

The Oscar-winning star of Moulin Rouge turned heads on the red carpet by wearing two of them on her shoulders.

The Australian actress - who was up for an award for her work in Lion - frocked up in a green Gucci gown adorned with feathered parrot heads.

The dress saw her crowned by some media as the worst-dressed star at the event and quickly had people squawking in the Twittersphere.

"Every night in America should end with Nicole Kidman in a bird dress," wrote Vanity Fair columnist Richard Lawson.

Will someone try to top her bold fashion choice at Hollywood's next awards bash? After all, toucan play at that game.

2) Winona Ryder's face

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ryder was among those recognised for their contribution to sci-fi series Stranger Things

Stranger Things actor David Harbour gave an impassioned speech when the show won its best ensemble award, calling on his fellow "craftsmen and women" to "battle against fear, self-centredness and exclusivity".

But his thunder was stolen somewhat by the facial expressions sported by his co-star Winona Ryder as she stood beside him.

Initially surprised at the weight of her prize statuette, the 45-year-old went on to emote delight, amazement and confusion before raising her fist in what appeared to be a mock salute.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The faces that launched a thousand gifs

"Next time Trump gives a speech, make Winona Ryder stand next to him and translate for all of us through her facial expressions," wrote the TV critic Emily Nussbaum.

3) Westworld's snub

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Newton had been nominated for a best actress prize for her work in Westworld

Stranger Things's success came at the expense of another highly regarded sci-fi show that had also begun the evening with three nominations.

The TV makeover of Michael Crichton's Westworld ended up a bridesmaid though, missing out in all three categories in which it was shortlisted.

As well as missing out on the outstanding ensemble in a drama series prize, the show was also pipped to a stuntwork prize by Game of Thrones.

Thandie Newton, meanwhile, had to applaud politely when fellow Brit Claire Foy received the best actress in a drama series award.

But the 44-year-old made light of being passed over, posting a humorous picture on Twitter of herself necking a bottle of champagne.

Image copyright @thandienewton

4) William H Macy's shock

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Macy previously won a SAG award for his Shameless role in 2015

Even William H Macy was surprised when he beat Transparent's Jeffrey Tambor to the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series.

"I'm shocked," the Shameless star told the audience. "I'm probably not as shocked as Jeffrey, but I'm pretty shocked."

Macy went on to "thank President Trump for making Frank Gallagher" - the debauched single father he plays in the Showtime TV series - "seem so normal".

Felicity Huffman, Macy's actress wife, tweeted a picture of her own delight at her husband's third SAG win.

Image copyright @FelicityHuffman

5) Ryan Gosling's bow-tie

Meryl Streep got a shout-out on Sunday from The Crown award-winner John Lithgow, who dedicated part of his acceptance speech to praise her for her much-publicised Trump tirade at the Golden Globes.

"I would like to honour... a great and underrated actress who somehow managed to speak my exact thoughts three weeks ago at another awards ceremony, and that's Meryl Streep," said the 71-year-old.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Meryl Streep adjusts Ryan Gosling's tie at the Screen Actors Guild awards

Streep - who was up for the best actress prize for her role in Florence Foster Jenkins - got additional love after photos were taken of her reaching over to straighten Ryan Gosling's dickie bow.

"Having Miranda Priestly voluntarily fix your outfit is the equivalent of being touched by an angel," gushed In Style's Olivia Bahou - a reference to Streep's magazine editor role in The Devil Wears Prada.

6) Manchester's disappointment

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lucas Hedges and Casey Affleck were both nominated for their work in Manchester by the Sea

Manchester by the Sea - a cheery tale about a janitor coping with a series of tragic bereavements - had gone into Sunday's awards with the most nominations - four in all.

Yet Kenneth Lonergan's film went away empty-handed when Casey Affleck, Lucas Hedges and Michelle Williams were all beaten in their respective awards categories.

The film also missed out on the outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture prize - the SAG equivalent of a best picture award.

Affleck's failure to win the best actor award - a prize won by Denzel Washington instead - was one of the bigger upsets of the night.

Not everyone was sad to see Ben Affleck's little brother miss out for once following a string of successes at other awards ceremonies. though: "Denzel winning over Casey Affleck at the SAG Awards is the best thing I've heard today," wrote one Twitter user.

7) Lily Tomlin's speech

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Dolly Parton presented Lily Tomlin her lifetime achievement award

Veteran actress Lily Tomlin made a topical reference to "alternative facts" - a phrase that has become common usage since its coinage by top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway - as she collected a lifetime achievement award on Sunday.

"Did you hear the Doomsday Clock has been moved up to two-and-a-half minutes before midnight?" she told a whooping audience at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium.

"This award came just in the nick of time."

The 77-year-old went on to offer such safe words of actorly advice as "don't be anxious about missing an opportunity" and "don't leave the house when you're drunk".

"Live your life so that when you are being honoured for your achievements, the people called upon to make laudatory remarks can feel reasonably honest about their comments,'' she went on.

"Otherwise, in these times, all their words or phrases might be perceived as alternative facts - or worse yet, fake news.''

