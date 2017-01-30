Trump travel ban attacked at Screen Actors Guild awards

Media caption Bryan Cranston: 'We have hard fought civil liberties to protect'

Hidden Figures was the surprise winner of the top prize at this year's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, which was dominated by anger over Donald Trump's policies on immigration.

The film, which tells the true story of black female mathematicians during the 1960s space race, won the best ensemble prize at the Los Angeles ceremony.

Denzel Washington was named best actor for Fences.

Several winners attacked Mr Trump's ban on immigration from seven countries.

The tone was set by host Ashton Kutcher, who began the evening by greeting "everyone at home and everyone in airports that belong in my America".

"We're in a really tricky time in our country and things are very inexcusable and scary," said Emma Stone as she won the best actress prize for La La Land.

Mahershala Ali, meanwhile, spoke about his Muslim faith as he accepted the best supporting actor prize for Moonlight.

Mr Trump's executive order, signed on Friday, halted the entire US refugee programme for 120 days, indefinitely banned Syrian refugees, and suspended all nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Lithgow and Foy were recognised for playing Winston Churchill and the Queen in The Crown

Julia Louis-Dreyfus called the immigration ban "a blemish" and "un-American" as she won best comedy TV actress for Veep.

And there were cheers for actress Taylor Schilling when she described the award-winning cast of Orange is the New Black as "a diverse group of people, representing generations of families who have sought a better life here".

Denzel Washington's Fences co-star Viola Davis was named best supporting actress at an event where several actors of colour were honoured.

Yet the actress told reporters that every black nominee had been shortlisted "because they deserve to be" and "not... because of the colour of their skin."

Meanwhile, Lily Tomlin was presented with a lifetime achievement award by her 9 to 5 co-star Dolly Parton at Sunday's ceremony.

Media caption Hidden Figures' cast includes Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae and Taraji P Henson

There were also awards for John Lithgow and Britain's Claire Foy for their work in The Crown, Netflix's drama about the British royal family.

Hidden Figures' success came at the expense of such Oscar-tipped titles as Manchester by the Sea, which left empty-handed despite being up for four prizes.

Oscar favourite La La Land was not up for the outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture award - the SAG equivalent of the best picture prize.

Compete list of winners

Outstanding male actor in a leading role: Denzel Washington, Fences

Outstanding female actor in a leading role: Emma Stone, La La Land

Outstanding male actor in a supporting role: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Outstanding female actor in a supporting role: Viola Davis, Fences

Outstanding cast in a motion picture: Hidden Figures

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cranston was honoured for playing Lyndon B Johnson in All the Way

Outstanding male actor in a TV movie or limited series: Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Outstanding female actor in a TV movie or limited series: Sarah Paulson, The People Versus OJ Simpson

Outstanding male actor in a drama series: John Lithgow, The Crown

Outstanding female actor in a drama series: Claire Foy, The Crown

Outstanding male actor in a comedy series: William H Macy, Shameless

Outstanding female actor in a comedy series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Winona Ryder (second from right) was among those honoured for sci-fi series Stranger Things

Outstanding ensemble in a drama series: Stranger Things

Outstanding ensemble in a comedy series: Orange is the New Black

Outstanding stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series: Game of Thrones

Outstanding stunt ensemble in a motion picture: Hacksaw Ridge

