Sounds of the 60s' Brian Matthew steps down

Image caption Brian Matthew, pictured in 1984

Veteran BBC Radio 2 broadcaster Brian Matthew has stepped down from presenting Sounds of The 60s due to "poor health" at the age of 88.

The station said it was the "right time" for Matthew to retire after an "extended bout of ill health".

Up until last November, he had presented the Saturday morning show for more than 26 years.

Station manager Lewis Carnie said: "Brian is an outstanding presenter and... a radio legend."

Matthew's replacement has not been officially announced, although Sir Tim Rice has been standing in for him.

In a statement, BBC Radio said it planned to run a series of special programmes with Matthew, but confirmed a new voice would take over his Sounds of the 60s role.

Mr Carnie, said: "He has made the programme his own with his natural ability, passion and warmth and we are incredibly grateful for everything he has done for Sounds of the 60s.

"We're very sorry that Brian is unable to continue presenting every week, but hope to welcome him back to Radio 2 very soon."

Matthew also hosted the radio show Saturday Club (later known as Easy Beat), which for several years was almost the only in the country to broadcast pop music.

Alongside his radio shows, Matthew appeared on ITV as the host of Thank Your Lucky Stars.

The broadcaster attracted the big stars of the 60s to come on his programmes with bands like the Beatles making a number of appearances. Matthew's voice features on the Beatles' Live at the BBC and On Air - Live at the BBC Volume 2 albums.