Entertainment week in pictures: 22-28 January
- 29 January 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
See what happened in the world of entertainment and arts over the past week, including Ant and Dec receiving their OBEs and the new collection of David Bowie stamps.
PA
The cast of Mrs Brown's Boys posed for a group photo with their award for best comedy at the National Television Awards (NTAs).
PA / Getty
Meanwhile on the NTAs red carpet, there was much high jinx as Diversity's Jordan Banjo jumped into Larry Lamb's arms, and Bradley Walsh was strangled by Mark Labbett - aka The Beast - his co-star on ITV's The Chase.
Royal Mail
A set of David Bowie stamps to commemorate one year since the singer's death at the age of 69 were unveiled by Royal Mail
Getty Images
Lebanese-American designer Rami Kadi posed with his latest colourful collection as part of Paris Fashion Week.
BBC
Sir Tom Stoppard, Meera Syal and Phoebe Waller-Bridge attended the Writers’ Guild Awards 2017. Sir Tom Stoppard was presented with the award for outstanding contribution to writing while Waller-Bridge won best TV sitcom for Fleabag.
PA
The cast of T2: Trainspotting including (l-r) Ewen Bremner, Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle posed for photographers following the premiere of the film in Edinburgh.
BBC
David Beckham appeared on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, to celebrate the show's 75th birthday. His song choices included Every Time We Say Goodbye by Ella Fitzgerald and Wid Horses by The Rolling Stones.
Getty Images
Actor Ryan Gosling was presented with a bouquet of flowers during the Japanese premiere of La La Land in Tokyo.
Getty Images
And Ant and Dec were presented with their OBEs by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Friday.