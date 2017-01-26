Netflix to revive Queer Eye For The Straight Guy

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The original Queer Eye cast included Tom Felicia, Jai Rodriguez Ted Allen, Carson Kressley and Kyan Douglas

Netflix has announced plans to revive reality TV series Queer Eye For The Straight Guy.

The streaming service has commissioned eight new episodes which will start filming in the spring.

The series, which originally ran from 2003 until 2007, sees five gay men use their fashion expertise to give a member of the public a makeover.

The broadcaster said the revival of the show, which will star an all-new cast, would "Make America Fabulous Again."

In 2004, the show won an Emmy for outstanding reality series and its success saw led to 13 international spin-offs.

After its initial series, the show shortened its name to Queer Eye to allow women and gay men to receive makeovers as well, instead of just straight men.

Queer Eye star Carson Kressley on the show's revival

Image copyright Getty Images

Carson Kressley - one of the show's original stars - spoke to TMZ about the revival of Queer Eye.

"The producers called me before the story broke and said they wanted to let me know they were redoing the show with a new dynamic cast," he said.

"I think they want a young new cast, which I totally get, and they always do this when they reboot shows.

"There's never a way to recreate that same magic, so it'll be a different kind of magic.

"It was a great time for us, because people were like, 'Let's see what the gays are about', so it was kind of voyeuristic and now I hope we're a little more advanced.

"It was such an amazing experience for me that I thought wouldn't it be amazing for somebody else to get that amazing experience and make their career and change their life, so I wish nothing but good for the new team."

Netflix said: "In a time when America stands divided and the future seems uncertain, a team of five brave men will try to bring us closer together with laughter, heart, and just the right amount of moisturiser."

The broadcaster added the show would move out of New York "to turn the red states pink" - suggesting the programme will visit Republican areas of the US.

