No Strictly for Mary Berry as she beats Len Goodman at NTAs

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Berry showed her delight at winning best TV judge

Baking legend Mary Berry has said she would never want to be a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Great British Bake Off star beat Strictly's Len Goodman to be named best TV judge at the National Television Awards on Wednesday night.

Speaking backstage at London's O2 Arena, Berry, 81, admitted she had expected Goodman to win.

Goodman, 72, stepped down from the dance show in 2016 having been head judge since 2004.

Berry said she would "never ever, ever" appear on Strictly, which was named best talent show at the NTAs.

"I'm the most clumsy person ever," she said. "My husband would leave me, my children would chuck me out."

Berry and Great British Bake Off hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins left the show after the BBC lost the broadcast rights. Judge Paul Hollywood is the only celebrity following the show to its new home, Channel 4.

Bake Off will return on C4 this year after the BBC waived a legal clause preventing it being shown until 2018.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption This was the moment she found out she had won

Berry said she wasn't sad to have left the show.

"We've done seven series of the Bake Off and I've loved every single one of them. I felt I wanted to stay with the BBC. I'm doing lots of things with the BBC.

"I have nothing but wonderful memories of the Great British Bake Off. It's moving on - it'll be different."

She added that she would tune in to watch the show on Channel 4.

"Of course I'll see what they're up to - and I want to see Paul Hollywood because we're still great friends."

Asked if she would work with Mel and Sue again, she said: "I can think of nothing better. We are a great team."

And it's no surprise where the queen of cuisine plans to keep her NTA statuette: "In my kitchen, where I live!"

