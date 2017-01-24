Spice Girl Geri Horner to look back on 1990s

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Geri Horner shot to fame under her maiden name of Halliwell

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner is to stop right now and travel back in time in a BBC Two series about the 1990s.

Geri's Nineties: The Decade That Made Me will see the 44-year-old "reflect on her own incredible journey" in her first major presenting role.

In a statement, Horner said the 1990s were "a decade of hope, opportunity and change, in all areas of life".

The BBC said the show would offer a "glimpse into the real world of the female global superstar".

Jan Younghusband, the BBC's head of music TV commissioning, added: "We are thrilled that Geri has agreed to share her first-hand insights as a leading woman in music, and how the influences of her life have shaped her as a performer."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Geri (second from left) was nicknamed "Ginger Spice" during her band's 1990s heyday

Horner shot to fame, under her maiden name of Halliwell, as the Spice Girls' feisty and flirty "Ginger Spice" .

On Tuesday, the singer revealed that her newborn son, born on 21 January, had been named Montague George Hector Horner.

His middle name is thought to be a tribute to her friend George Michael, who died on Christmas Day.

Last year Horner, Emma Bunton and Melanie Brown announced plans to reunite as a three-piece to celebrate the group's 21st birthday.

Earlier this month, though, it was reported that Horner had pulled out of the proposed reunion "to concentrate on her personal life".

