In Pictures: The Razzies 2017
- 24 January 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
The Golden Raspberry Awards celebrate the year's worst films - which movies have received nominations this year?
The combined powers of Batman and Superman have not been enough to save them from the Razzies: The dubious honours that celebrate the worst films of the year. Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill, the stars of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, each get a worst actor nod as well as a nomination for worst screen combo, while the film itself is nominated for worst picture, worst screenplay and worst director.
Affleck has a chequered history with the Razzies, having won worst actor for Gigli and Daredevil, then receiving a "Razzie redeemer" award in 2015. He's one of the few actors to have been handed his Razzie - after being ambushed on the Larry King show in 2004. The actor accidentally broke the trophy before handing it back to the organisers, who put it on eBay to pay for the 2005 ceremony.
Zoolander 2 scored the most nominations with nine nods. Organisers called the sequel "15 years too late," while nominating Ben Stiller for worst actor and worst director. He is also cited in the "worst screen combo" category alongside his co-star and BFF ("barely funny friend") Owen Wilson. The film is also shortlisted for worst prequel, sequel, rip-off or remake.
"Honored to be working with the amazing group of actors!" wrote Will Smith when he took this selfie of the set of Collateral Beauty last April. Nine months later, the Razzies have nominated "the entire cast of once respected actors" for worst screen combo. That means Kate Winslet, Naomie Harris, Edward Norton, Keira Knightley, Michael Pena and Jacob Latimore are all up for the prize with the former Fresh Prince.
Otherwise known as the Golden Raspberry Awards, the annual ceremony has expanded from five to six nominees per category for its 2016 edition, due to an unprecedented "crop of cinematic crap". Suicide Squad scored nominations for worst screenplay and worst supporting actor for Jared Leto. The actor, who played The Joker, may not be surprised: he told 5 Live last year that he hadn't even bothered to watch the film.
No-one was spared - even Oscar winners like Julia Roberts found themselves in the Razzies spotlight. She was nominated for worst actress for Mother's Day, an ensemble comedy described by Time magazine as "an insidious form of torture".
Robert De Niro is nominated for his role in the "comedy" film Dirty Grandpa. The star of Taxi Driver played lecherous pensioner Dick Kelly, who set off on a roadtrip with his grandson (Zac Efron) in search of girls and parties. The film, described by one critic as a "sewage-swilling clogged cesspit masquerading as a movie", gets six Razzie nominations.
Johnny Depp had the dubious honour of being nominated for worst screen combo for Alice Through the Looking Glass - his partner in crime was his "vomitously vibrant costume". No wonder he played it safe with a black suit at the world premiere.
Actor, playwright and film mogul Tyler Perry is nominated in the "worst actress" category for the eighth instalment in his Madea series, Boo! A Madea Halloween. The star has played the gun-toting force of nature (a drag tribute to his mother and aunt) since 2005. The Razzies have also nominated Perry and "that same old, worn-out wig" for worst screen combo.
Although the awards usually concentrate on commercial cinema, this year sees five nominations for right-wing documentary Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party, which is rife with conspiracy theories about the former presidential candidate. Polemicist Dinesh D’Souza takes worst actor, for playing himself.
Independence Day: Resurgence took $389m (£311m) at the global box office, but the preposterous sci-fi sequel still gained five Razzie nominations, including worst screenplay and worst director for Roland Emmeirch. Star Liam Hemsworth was spared from an acting nomination, however.
Divergent: Allegiance co-stars Naomi Watts and Shailene Woodley are both nominated in the worst actress category. The "winners" will be announced on 25 February in Los Angeles.