In Pictures: The Razzies 2017

Affleck has a chequered history with the Razzies, having won worst actor for Gigli and Daredevil, then receiving a "Razzie redeemer" award in 2015. He's one of the few actors to have been handed his Razzie - after being ambushed on the Larry King show in 2004. The actor accidentally broke the trophy before handing it back to the organisers, who put it on eBay to pay for the 2005 ceremony.