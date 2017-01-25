Piers Morgan: Ewan McGregor 'let down Good Morning Britain viewers'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ewan McGregor said he "didn't realise" Morgan hosted Good Morning Britain when he agreed to the interview

Piers Morgan has said Ewan McGregor "let down the viewers" of Good Morning Britain (GMB) by refusing to be interviewed on the programme.

The actor had been due to appear on Tuesday's show but dropped out when he realised Morgan was the presenter.

McGregor said he objected to Morgan's comments about the Women's March.

Speaking on Wednesday's GMB, Morgan said: "I was very disappointed with what he did - he let down the viewers and he let down himself."

'Different views'

At the weekend, Morgan had described some of the women who were taking part in protest marches against President Donald Trump as "rabid feminists", prompting criticism on social media.

McGregor had been due to appear on GMB on Tuesday to promote his latest film, T2 Trainspotting, but left minutes before he was due on air when he was told Morgan would be conducting the interview.

Speaking on Wednesday's GMB, Morgan said: "Ewan McGregor is a major star, perfectly entitled to have his opinion about politics, I'm entitled to mine.

"We should all be able to have different views. I would have respected [McGregor] more if he'd walked out here sat down and said: 'You are wrong about the Women's March', and we could have had an adult conversation about it."

He added: "Having a conversation about these things is how we all move on."

Morgan's co-host Susanna Reid said to Morgan: "As you know I took issue with your views on the Women's March and I would have welcomed someone else taking issue with you on the programme so I was also disappointed that we didn't see [McGregor]."

McGregor has not commented further about the issue since his initial tweet.

The actor appeared on the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show on Wednesday, but presenter Chris Evans declined to ask him any questions about Morgan.

McGregor appeared with T2 Trainspotting director Danny Boyle and fellow cast members Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller and Ewen Bremner.

During the interview, Boyle revealed all four of the main cast members were paid the same salary for taking part in the sequel.

"We didn't take as much money as we were offered because we wanted to keep a perspective on it and not let it become inflated," Boyle explained.

"So we said to the guys: 'We're going to pay you all the same.... but it won't be a great deal of money. What we will do is if the film is a success, you'll all share equally in the profits of the film.' And that felt respectful to what the film had done for us."

Asked whether there was likely to be a third Trainspotting film, Boyle replied: "I'd love to get this lot back together again."

