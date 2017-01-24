Mel Giedroyc: Why I turned down Strictly Come Dancing

Image caption Mel Giedroyc can currently be seen on a different Saturday night show - Let It Shine

Former Great British Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc has revealed she was once offered the chance to appear as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing - but turned it down.

"I love watching it so much I almost didn't want to spoil the pleasure by being on it," she told Radio Times.

The 48-year-old said it was tricky for a woman her age to be on the show.

"You're not the comedy old bag yet, which would be the joy of going on Strictly," she said.

"If I did it, I'd want to be Ann Widdecombe. I'd want to be out there getting the laughs, being dragged around."

The presenter may not have strutted her stuff in a ball gown, but she can still be seen on a prime time Saturday night show - fronting BBC One's talent search Let It Shine.

Image caption Mel and Sue announced their departure from The Great British Bake Off in September

The gig comes after Giedroyc stepped down as co-host of the Great British Bake Off, along with Sue Perkins, when it was announced the hit show was moving to Channel 4.

Giedroyc said the furore surrounding the move was "a pretty weird time".

"The press were camped out on my doorstep. My eldest daughter actually saw a few of them off, which I was very, very proud of," she said.

"I'm not the kind of person who would court that sort of attention. I have a very private existence and I had to slightly clench my buttocks during that."

