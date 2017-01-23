Naomie Harris and Kate Beckinsale win London Critics' Circle film awards

Image copyright AFP Image caption Kate Beckinsale and Naomie Harris attended the ceremony at London's May Fair Hotel

Actresses Naomie Harris and Kate Beckinsale were among the winners at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards.

Bond star Harris collected the best supporting actress prize for her role in Moonlight, while Beckinsale won British/Irish actress of the year.

French actress Isabelle Huppert picked up two awards - actress of the year for her role in Things to Come and another for excellence in cinema.

La La Land was named film of the year.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Isabelle Huppert was honoured for her excellence in cinema

Other acting awards went to Casey Affleck, who won actor of the year for Manchester by the Sea, and Andrew Garfield, star of Silence and Hacksaw Ridge, who was named British/Irish actor of the year.

Ken Loach's I, Daniel Blake - about a man struggling to make ends meet through the UK benefits system - collected the prize for British/Irish film of the year, while Laszlo Nemes won director of the year for Son of Saul.

The awards ceremony came ahead of the Oscar nominations on Tuesday, where Harris, Huppert and Affleck are all expected to pick up acting nods.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Ken Loach's I, Daniel Blake is nominated for five Baftas

Full list of winners:

Film of the year - La La Land

- La La Land Foreign language film of the year - Toni Erdmann

- Toni Erdmann Documentary of the year - Fire at Sea

- Fire at Sea British/Irish film of the year - I, Daniel Blake

- I, Daniel Blake Actor of the year - Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea Actress of the year - Isabelle Huppert, Things to Come

- Isabelle Huppert, Things to Come Supporting actor of the year (tie) Mahershala Ali - Moonlight, Tom Bennett - Love & Friendship

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight, Tom Bennett - Love & Friendship Supporting actress of the year - Naomie Harris - Moonlight

- Naomie Harris - Moonlight Director of the year - Laszlo Nemes, Son of Saul

- Laszlo Nemes, Son of Saul Screenwriter of the year - Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea British/Irish actor - Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge, Silence

- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge, Silence British/Irish actress - Kate Beckinsale, Love & Friendship

- Kate Beckinsale, Love & Friendship Young British/Irish performer - Lewis MacDougall, A Monster Calls

- Lewis MacDougall, A Monster Calls Breakthrough British/Irish film-maker - Babak Anvari, Under the Shadow

- Babak Anvari, Under the Shadow British/Irish short film - Sweet Maddie Stone, Brady Hood

- Sweet Maddie Stone, Brady Hood Technical achievement - Victoria, Sturla Brandth Grovlen, cinematography

- Victoria, Sturla Brandth Grovlen, cinematography Dilys Powell award for excellence in film - Isabelle Huppert

