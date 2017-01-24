Oscars 2017: The full nominations

Image copyright AFP

This year's Oscar nominations are out. Look at the list below, and come back to find out who's won when the Academy Awards ceremony comes around on 26 February.

Best picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best actress

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Best actor

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

Best supporting actress

Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Best supporting actor

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

Best director

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Best adapted screenplay

Eric Heisserer (Arrival)

August Wilson (Fences)

Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi (Hidden Figures)

Luke Davies (Lion)

Barry Jenkins and Alvin McCraney (Moonlight)

Best original screenplay

Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water)

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou (The Lobster)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)

Mike Mills (20th Century Women)

Best animated feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Best foreign language film

A Man Called Ove (Sweden)

Land of Mine (Denmark)

The Salesman (Iran)

Tanna (Australia)

Toni Erdmann (Germany)

Best documentary feature

Fire At Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

Best original song

La La Land - Audition by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

La La Land - City of Stars by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Moana - How Far I'll Go by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Trolls - Can't Stop the Feeling by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster

Jim: The James Foley Story - The Empty Chair by J Ralph and Sting

Best original score

Jackie by Mica Levi

La La Land by Justin Hurwitz

Lion by Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka

Moonlight by Nicholas Britell

Passengers by Thomas Newton

Best cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Best costume design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Best make-up and hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Best live action short

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Best sound editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best sound mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Best documentary short

4.1 Miles

Extremis

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Best production design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Best visual effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best animated short

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Best film editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

