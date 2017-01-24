Oscars 2017: The full nominations
- 24 January 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
This year's Oscar nominations are out. Look at the list below, and come back to find out who's won when the Academy Awards ceremony comes around on 26 February.
Best picture
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- La La Land
- Lion
- Manchester by the Sea
- Moonlight
Best actress
- Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
- Ruth Negga (Loving)
- Natalie Portman (Jackie)
- Emma Stone (La La Land)
- Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Best actor
- Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
- Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
- Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
- Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
- Denzel Washington (Fences)
Best supporting actress
- Viola Davis (Fences)
- Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
- Nicole Kidman (Lion)
- Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
- Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Best supporting actor
- Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
- Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
- Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
- Dev Patel (Lion)
- Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)
Best director
- Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
- Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
- Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
- Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
- Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
Best adapted screenplay
- Eric Heisserer (Arrival)
- August Wilson (Fences)
- Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi (Hidden Figures)
- Luke Davies (Lion)
- Barry Jenkins and Alvin McCraney (Moonlight)
Best original screenplay
- Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water)
- Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
- Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou (The Lobster)
- Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
- Mike Mills (20th Century Women)
Best animated feature
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life as a Zucchini
- The Red Turtle
- Zootopia
Best foreign language film
- A Man Called Ove (Sweden)
- Land of Mine (Denmark)
- The Salesman (Iran)
- Tanna (Australia)
- Toni Erdmann (Germany)
Best documentary feature
- Fire At Sea
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Life, Animated
- OJ: Made in America
- 13th
Best original song
- La La Land - Audition by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
- La La Land - City of Stars by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
- Moana - How Far I'll Go by Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Trolls - Can't Stop the Feeling by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster
- Jim: The James Foley Story - The Empty Chair by J Ralph and Sting
Best original score
- Jackie by Mica Levi
- La La Land by Justin Hurwitz
- Lion by Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka
- Moonlight by Nicholas Britell
- Passengers by Thomas Newton
Best cinematography
- Arrival
- La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Silence
Best costume design
- Allied
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- Jackie
- La La Land
Best make-up and hairstyling
- A Man Called Ove
- Star Trek Beyond
- Suicide Squad
Best live action short
- Ennemis Interieurs
- La Femme et le TGV
- Silent Nights
- Sing
- Timecode
Best sound editing
- Arrival
- Deepwater Horizon
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Sully
Best sound mixing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Best documentary short
- 4.1 Miles
- Extremis
- Joe's Violin
- Watani: My Homeland
- The White Helmets
Best production design
- Arrival
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Hail, Caesar!
- La La Land
- Passengers
Best visual effects
- Deepwater Horizon
- Doctor Strange
- The Jungle Book
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best animated short
- Blind Vaysha
- Borrowed Time
- Pear Cider and Cigarettes
- Pearl
- Piper
Best film editing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- Moonlight
