Madonna says White House comments 'taken out of context'

A row has erupted over Madonna's comments about US President Donald Trump during a speech at the weekend.

While taking part in a protest march in Washington DC on Saturday, the singer said she had thought "an awful lot about blowing up the White House".

Trump supporters reacted angrily, claiming that there would have been uproar if such a comment had been made about former president Barack Obama.

Madonna has now said her remarks were taken "wildly out of context".

"I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase," she posted on Instagram.

She added she was trying to express there are two ways to respond to Donald Trump's election - with hope or with anger - and said she wanted to start a "revolution of love".

Madonna had been attending the Women's March in Washington DC - one of several anti-Trump protests taking place around the world over the weekend

Several news networks had begun broadcasting Madonna's speech live on Saturday but many cut away after she swore several times.

"Yes, I'm angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won't change anything," she said in her speech.

After Madonna made the comments, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus told Fox News: "One of the singers said she wanted to blow up the White House. I mean, can you imagine saying that about President Obama?"

Kellyanne Conway, a senior White House aide, described Madonna's speech as "destructive".

She also drew attention to some reports that the secret service had been made aware of the singer's comments.

Threats against the US president are routinely taken seriously by the secret service but one US official told the New York Post it would depend on whether Madonna's remarks were considered a genuine threat.

"It's all about intent. Is she intending to do harm to the White House or President Trump? Otherwise it will be characterised as inappropriate," the official said.

