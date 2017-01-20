Bake Off: Angus Deayton to present Creme de la Creme

Image copyright PA Image caption Deayton previously hosted Have I Got News For You

Angus Deayton is to host Great British Bake Off spin-off Creme de la Creme.

The show, for professional pastry chefs, is staying on the BBC despite the main show moving from BBC One to Channel 4.

The first series, broadcast on BBC Two in 2016, was hosted by chef Tom Kerridge.

Deayton is best known as a former presenter of topical quiz Have I Got News For You. He was sacked from the show in 2002.

'Distinct humour'

The show will see 10 teams of chefs competing in tasks to make perfect pastries and spectacular showpieces.

Deayton will be joined on the Love Productions show by judges Benoit Blin, chef patissier at Raymond Blanc's Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons in Oxfordshire, and Cherish Finden, executive pastry chef at The Langham, London.

Love Productions' executive producer Kieran Smith said: "We're delighted Angus has taken up the baton to host the new series.

"His distinct humour and presenting style brings a fresh dynamic to the show."

The show will return to BBC Two later this year.

