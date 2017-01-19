Kanye West was not asked to play 'traditional' Donald Trump inauguration

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Donald Trump said he "discussed life" with Kanye West at Trump Tower in December

Kanye West was not asked to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration, which will be a "traditionally American" event, the chief organiser has said.

There has been speculation since the star told a concert crowd he would have voted for Mr Trump - if he had voted - and then turned up at Trump Tower.

But Tom Barrack, the Presidential Inaugural Committee chair, told CNN the ceremony is "not the venue" for West.

He said the rapper is "a great guy" but "we haven't asked him".

Mr Barrack said: "He considers himself a friend of the president-elect, but it's not the venue.

"The venue we have for entertainment is filled out, it's perfect, it's going to be typically and traditionally American, and Kanye is a great guy but we just haven't asked him to perform. We move on with our agenda."

