People's Choice Awards: Johnny Depp thanks fans who 'stood by me'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Depp said he was 'very deeply affected by the kindness of your recognition'

Johnny Depp has thanked fans for standing by him through "good times or bad" after they voted him their favourite movie icon - despite recent domestic troubles and film flops.

Depp accepted the award at the People's Choice Awards, days after his divorce from Amber Heard was finalised.

Ellen DeGeneres became the most successful star in the awards' history, with a total of 20 awards.

Her awards included best daytime TV host and best animated movie voice.

She recently made headlines when US President Barack Obama got choked up giving her the prestigious Medal of Freedom.

Depp beat Hollywood stars including Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington to be voted favourite movie icon.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ellen DeGeneres collected her 18th, 19th and 20th People's Choice Awards

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Blake Lively and Kevin Hart celebrated their wins backstage

Depp has denied Heard's claims he had been physically abusive to her, and police officers attending the scene said they had found no evidence of a crime.

In December, Depp was named the most overpaid actor in Hollywood for the second consecutive year.

Accepting the trophy at the Los Angeles ceremony, Depp said: "I came here for one reason tonight and one reason only.

"I came here for you, the people who, through whatever good times or bad, have stood by me, trusted me.

"You've very graciously invited me here once again tonight. You have no idea how much I appreciate it."

'You can't have him, he's mine!'

Blake Lively, who beat Amy Adams, Emily Blunt, Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep to win best dramatic movie actress, said: "Thank you for sending a message to Hollywood that people want to hear stories about women, and we want to hear your stories, whether it's social media, your iPhone, whatever, tell your stories—now more than ever."

Joking with the women in the audience who whooped when she mentioned her husband, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, she added: "So thank you guys, and thank you to my husband who's everything to me. You can't have him, he's mine! Thank you!"

Other winners included Reynolds, Passengers star Jennifer Lawrence, Iron Man Robert Downey Jr and Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie.

A selection of key People's Choice Awards winners:

Favourite movie: Finding Dory

Favourite movie actor: Ryan Reynolds

Favourite movie actress: Jennifer Lawrence

Favourite action movie: Deadpool

Favourite action movie actor: Robert Downey Jr

Favourite action movie actress: Margot Robbie

Favourite animated movie voice: Ellen DeGeneres

Favourite comedic movie actor: Kevin Hart

Favourite comedic movie actress: Melissa McCarthy

Favourite dramatic movie actor: Tom Hanks

Favourite dramatic movie actress: Blake Lively

Favourite movie icon: Johnny Depp

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Modern Family's Sofia Vergara was pleased to win favourite comedic TV actress

Favourite TV show: Outlander

Favourite network TV comedy: The Big Bang Theory

Favourite comedic TV actor: Jim Parsons

Favourite comedic TV actress: Sofia Vergara

Favourite network TV drama: Grey's Anatomy

Favourite TV crime drama: Criminal Minds

Favourite TV crime drama actor: Mark Harmon

Favourite TV crime drama actress: Jennifer Lopez

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jennifer Lopez, who stars in police drama Shades of Blue, grabbed a selfie with actor Wilmer Valderrama

Favourite competition TV show: The Voice

Favourite daytime TV host: Ellen DeGeneres

Favourite late-night talk show host: Jimmy Fallon

Favourite male music artist: Justin Timberlake

Favourite female music artist: Britney Spears

Favourite group: Fifth Harmony

Favourite break-out artist: Niall Horan

Favourite pop artist: Britney Spears

Favourite song: Can't Stop the Feeling, Justin Timberlake

Favourite social media celebrity: Britney Spears

