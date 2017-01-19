Sir Patrick Stewart: Poo emoji role for Shakespearean actor

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Patrick Stewart is joined by James Corden in the cast of the animated film

He has played many of Shakespeare's greats and been lauded for film roles in Star Trek and X-Men.

But now, Sir Patrick Stewart is to tackle perhaps his most surprising role to date - becoming the voice of the poo emoji.

He will take on the role of the bow-tie wearing Poop in The Emoji Movie, which will be released this summer.

James Corden will star as Hi-Five and Maya Rudolph will lend her voice to Smiler in the animated film.

Sony Pictures announced the casting news on Twitter, announcing Sir Patrick's role by saying - in emojis, naturally - that he was "no party pooper".

Sir Patrick's job as Poop comes after his voice roles in animated comedies Family Guy, American Dad! and The Simpsons.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Maya Rudolph practising her happy face for the role as a smiling emoji

The reaction on social media was unsurprisingly tongue-in-cheek, with one commentator saying Sir Patrick was "to boldly go" - referring to his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek.

And another wrote - adding the poo emoji: "Patrick Stewart is going to voice the poo emoji in the new emoji film. From Captain Picard to poo. What is this world?"

Sir Patrick is yet to comment on his new film.

His most recent post on Twitter, at the time of writing, was about Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

"First time back in continental Europe since Brexit," he wrote. "I was once so proud to be part of the Union. Now embarrassed to be British."

