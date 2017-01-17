Sir Simon Rattle anticipates Brexit travel problems

Sir Simon Rattle has said he anticipates it will not be as easy as it is now for the London Symphony Orchestra to travel to play concerts when the UK leaves the EU.

Sir Simon, who takes over as the LSO's music director in September, told BBC Front Row's Kirsty Lang: "There are probably going to be travel nightmares, visa nightmares.

"We are a very international orchestra with a number of different nationalities. We will have to make the best we can of it, but of course it will be difficult and of course it will involve more work."

