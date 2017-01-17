Sir Simon Rattle's debut to include 10-day festival

Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Simon's first appearance with the LSO was in October 1977, when he was 22

Sir Simon Rattle's first season as music director of the London Symphony Orchestra will launch with a 10-day celebration in September.

Highlights of the festival will include an all-British line-up of composers for the opening concert, featuring a new work by rising star Helen Grime.

There will also be a London-Paris link-up to celebrate Stravinsky.

As part of a new scheme to attract more young people, all tickets for under-18s at LSO Barbican concerts will cost £5.

And a new three-year programme, supported by Youth Music, will increase substantially the provision of musical opportunities for young people with special educational needs and disabilities in east London.

The LSO is also staging one-hour early evening concerts conducted by Sir Simon, Gianandrea Noseda, and Francois-Xavier Roth.

'Music is for everybody'

The 10-day celebration will also give the public the chance to go behind the scenes as Sir Simon prepares the orchestra for a performance of Berlioz's The Damnation of Faust.

The BBC will broadcast live during the festival, including three symphonic concerts in the Barbican Hall and four chamber concerts from LSO St Luke's.

Sir Simon said: "The London Symphony Orchestra, over a century, has an extraordinary heritage and history.

"At its core, is an orchestra that is always looking forwards, accepting no limitations on what it can achieve.

"The programme we are announcing gives a glimmer of things to come.

"Together, we intend to explore the great masterpieces, build our community and inspire a new generation to join us in the belief that music is for everybody."

Media caption Sir Simon Rattle anticipates Brexit travel problems (from BBC Front Row)

The LSO will also stage a celebration of composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein in November, before the centenary of his birth the following year.

In 2018, also the centenary of Claude Debussy's death, there will be concerts to honour the composer, a performance of Beethoven's Missa Solemnis and the European premiere of The Public Domain performed by 1,000 singers.

Sir Simon also plans to direct a performance of Karlheinz Stockhausen's Gruppen, in the Turbine Hall of Tate Modern.

You can hear the full interview on Front Row on Tuesday at 19:15 GMT or on iPlayer afterwards.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.